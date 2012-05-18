RED CARPET RECAP: Eva Longoria Is White Hot In Emilio Pucci At Cannes (PHOTOS)

Eva Longoria dazzled us all last night when she showed up in a flowing white Emilio Pucci gown to the De Rouille et D’os film premiere last night at the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

The Desperate Housewives star has never been one to step out in anything less than amazing couture and last night was no exception.

PHOTOS: Eva Longoria & Freida Pinto Go Black & Beautiful At Cannes Gala Dinner

The white silk Pucci gown fit the actress phenomenally. As she walked down the red carpet, Eva displayed exactly the type of confidence that a star of her caliber should; posing, smiling and flinging around her long elaborate train.

PHOTOS: Girl’s Night Out! Eva Longoria, Victoria Beckham & Kate Beckinsale Hit Up Vanity Fair Soiree

Longoria is spending three days in Cannes on behalf of L’Oréal Paris. She tweeted a photo of her and her luggage, joking: “On my way to Cannes Film Festival for Loreal! Too much luggage???” Impossible Eva!

You can take a look at the photos of Eva Longoria on the red carpet in the gallery above.