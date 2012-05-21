RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Adele’s “21” Breaks Records With Over 9 Million In U.S. Sales And MORE!

Adele‘s 21 can’t be overlooked as being a great album! As testament to that, the British songstress has surpassed 9 million in U.S. sales with her sophomore effort. This makes 21 the 29th album to exceed 9 million copies since the SoundScan era began in 1991. [Popcrush]

The bigger, the better, and Nelly Furtado doesn’t disappoint with her “Big Hoops” performance at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. Rocking red spectacles, the Canadian songbird has a band, world Champion Native American hoop dancer Tony Duncan, and even stilt walkers. [Rap-Up]

Fuse TV caught up with A$AP Rocky at this year’s Bamboozle Festival to speak on an array of things. Flacko also made a point of offering advice to his homegirl and fellow Harlem native Azealia Banks, in regards to her beefing ways and ‘disrespecting the OG’s.’ [Miss Info]

Who doesn’t want to hear a collaboration between God’s Son and the Dreamchaser! Meek Mills announces the title of his joint with Nas called, “Maybach Curtains.” Expect to hear this highly anticipated collab on Meek’s Dreams & Nightmares set to drop August 28th. [Complex]

