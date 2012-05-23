Omarion & Rick Ross "Let's Talk" (NEW VIDEO)

Maybach O is back and he wants to talk!

PHOTOS: Omarion’s Ex Comes Out Of The Closet!

Omarion is adjusting well with his new family Maybach Music Group.

Rick Ross announced a few weeks ago that R&B singer Omarion was the newest member of the team and “Let’s Talk” is Omarion’s introduction to the world as Maybach’s premiere singer.

“Let’s Talk” features Omarion singing sweet nothings in beautiful models’ ears.

LIST: 10 Things We Learned From Maybach Music’s Press Conference

And to our delight, Omarion even saved a couple dance moves to bust out at the end, reminding us of his days in B2K.

Omarion’s currently readying an EP, and he’s featured on Maybach Music Group’s Self Made Vol. 2 compilation album.

Self Made Vol. 2 is due out June 26.

Take a peak at Maybach O in the video above!

Also On Global Grind: