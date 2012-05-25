Chris Brown "Sweet Love" & "Mercy Freestyle" (NEW VIDEOS)

Why have one, when you can have two?!

Our guy Chris Brown was feeling extra generous last night. The boy wonder decided to release two brand spanking new videos. First, Chris Brown took it to the streets. He released the video for his “Mercy Freestyle,” where we see the superstar performing for a ruckus crowd.

Then he got sweet and charming with us. He dropped the “Sweet Love” video, the latest single off his Fortune album, which drops on July 3.

While the “Mercy Freestyle” video featured more common visuals, the video for “Sweet Love” has Breezy getting extra creative. We’re not sure what the storyline is here, but there is a bunch of cool visuals of the singer walking in the rainstorm while women elevate over a bed. We also see things get steamy with a hologram (no Tupac).

We think the ladies are especially going to love this one: it features a ton of slow motion Breezy-shirtless-in-the-rain shots.

Check out the “Sweet Love” video up top and his “Mercy Freestyle” video down below.

