Nas “Daughters” (NEW VIDEO)

Nas finally gives us the Chris Robinson-directed visuals to his latest single, “Daughters.” Seen through the eyes of his daughter, Destiny Jones, Nas takes us on a journey from the time his little girl was a baby through her life as a teen.

The inspiration behind the song, an incident where Destiny instagramed a box of condoms next to her bed, Nas reenacts the emotional incident and walks us through the emotions of learning his daughter was growing up while dealing with the fact he could have been a better father.

From birthday parties to bad boys, Nas captures Destiny’s life journey thus far.

Check out the powerful video above.

