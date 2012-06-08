Dawn Richard Gets Seriously Sexy For KONTROL Magazine (PHOTOS)

Now stepping into a light of her own, former Dirty Money member Dawn Richard is getting sexy in the latest issue of KONTROL Magazine.

Fresh off her colorful cover with PYNK Magazine, the newly solo artist shows off her sick body and goes topless in the magazine’s Body issue, proving that she’s ready to shine in a lane of her own. The powerful singer released her new EP Armor On a few months ago, and it was met with a hugely positive reception.

This girl is doing big things! Check out some of the hot photos from her spread above.