Go, Beyonce, Go! The Carters Dance To Coldplay In England (PHOTOS)

Jay-Z and Beyonce aren’t mad at their friend Gwyneth Paltrow after the whole “N-Word-Gate” that went down during Jay and ‘Ye’s Watch The Throne performance in Paris. 

If you didn’t know, Gwyneth Paltrow was watching Jay-Z and Kanye West do their thing in front of a jam packed crowd in Paris with The-Dream and Ty Ty, when Gwyneth tweeted, “N**** in Paris For Real.”  

This caused a media circus, but the friends didn’t bat an eye over their BFF’s twit-slip. The crew was snapped jamming in a luxury skybox with Ty Ty and Rita Ora during Gwyn’s beau Chris Martin’s recent Coldplay show in England. 

Needless to say, it looks like the whole crew had a blast. Check out Beyonce dancing her butt off to Coldplay! 

