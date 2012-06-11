Go, Beyonce, Go! The Carters Dance To Coldplay In England (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Jay-Z and Beyonce aren’t mad at their friend Gwyneth Paltrow after the whole “N-Word-Gate” that went down during Jay and ‘Ye’s Watch The Throne performance in Paris.

If you didn’t know, Gwyneth Paltrow was watching Jay-Z and Kanye West do their thing in front of a jam packed crowd in Paris with The-Dream and Ty Ty, when Gwyneth tweeted, “N**** in Paris For Real.”

This caused a media circus, but the friends didn’t bat an eye over their BFF’s twit-slip. The crew was snapped jamming in a luxury skybox with Ty Ty and Rita Ora during Gwyn’s beau Chris Martin’s recent Coldplay show in England.

Needless to say, it looks like the whole crew had a blast. Check out Beyonce dancing her butt off to Coldplay!