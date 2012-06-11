No Money Mondays – Things To With Your Family In Miami, Florida

Welcome to Monday. Hopefully you had a great weekend! We all wish that it never ended, but here we are anyway; another Monday and another day of work. Hopefully we can help you out a bit with a few things that you can do outside of the workplace. In today’s installment, we are focusing on activities in Miami, Florida that you can do with the entire family, and the best part is that it’s all for free. Check it out below.

Visit The Amelia Earhart Park:

It’s way up north in Hialeah, but this park has lots of distractions for children that make it well worth the trip, including several lakes, a farm village with petting zoo, pony rides, a skate park, a recreated pioneer homestead, an enormous playground and a ‘bark park’ for dogs. It’s also the venue for mountain-bike trails.

Address

401 E 65th Street,

at NW 42nd Avenue/Le Jeune Road,

Hialeah, North Miami

Visit The Bay of Pigs Museum (Museo Girón):

This museum has a small but interesting collection of ephemera and memorabilia relating to the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of 1961, when a small brigade of Cuban exiles in Miami was trained by the CIA as part of a covert operation to invade the island and restore US interests. But the 1,300-strong force, known as Brigade 2506, was met by the Cuban army soon after landing at the Bahía de Cochinos (Bay of Pigs). Almost 100 were killed and the rest – including the father of pop singer Gloria Estefan – were taken prisoner. Perhaps the most notable exhibit is a Brigade 2506 flag held up by President John F Kennedy during a speech at the Orange Bowl in 1962, welcoming the survivors back to Miami.

Address

1821 SW 9th Street

at SW 18th Avenue

Financial Tip Of The Day

Watch Out For Expiration Dates On Perishable Goods

No point getting a gallon of milk if it is going to turn sour with a couple of days. Same goes for meat, eggs, yogurt, spreads, frozen items, deli/bakery items etc. Do not over buy things and not use them. Get your necessities and eat them before they go bad so that you do not waste your hard earned money.

