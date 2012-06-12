Kim K. Shocks Yeezy With The Lambo While Meeting Bey & Hov (DETAILS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Kim Kardashian sure knows how to treat a man!

PHOTOS: The Many Cars Of Kim Kardashian

Her boyfriend Kanye West got the shock of his life when Kim surprised Yeezy for his birthday by showing up in Ireland with his gift – a $750,000 Lamborghini.

“He’s always wanted a black Lamborghini, and Kim wanted to get him something completely over the top,” says an insider.

The New York Daily News reports that the couple celebrated Yeezy’s 35th birthday with a little bit of face time and after Kim shocked Yeezy with the huge gift, the duo was spotted “chatting” in their hotel lobby with Jay-Z and Beyoncé. All four are in Dublin as part of ‘Ye and & Hov’s European Watch the Throne tour.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Set To Join Yeezy With Bey and Hov

These megastars are well on their way to having double dates in no time, we can see it now.

Also On Global Grind: