Kim Kardashian Goes Incognito For The Cover Of L’UOMO Vogue (PHOTOS)

A little while back we showed you guys some pictures of Kim Kardashian with a short cropped hairstyle while she was on the set of an upcoming photoshoot. At the time, we cared more about the fact that her boyfriend, Kanye West was visiting her during the shoot, but we didn’t have much information about what she was actually doing there and why her hair looked so short.

Now we have the official photos from the shoot and we can tell you that it was for L’Uomo Vogue’s July/August issue and that Kanye wasn’t the only person who made it to the set. Kris Jenner also made an appearance in the paparazzi themed shoot and once you see the shoot it becomes clear that Kim’s short ‘do was a clever “disguise” she put on for the paps.

The accompanying interview also focuses on Kim’s celebrity, her favorite things and even a little about her new relationship with Kanye West:

“I adore pizza, gelato, and I like making love, I hate cilantro, I have a collection of 224 pairs of Louboutin and I’m scared to death of spiders.”

She also didn’t mind discussing her relationship with Kanye West, saying:

“Everyone is always watching me, I’m under constant observation, everywhere I go there’s a camera following me, in the gym, when I do the shopping, and if I decide to go out without make-up it makes news throughout the world. This is why I don’t want to reveal anything about my relationship with Kanye. In the past I suffered a lot because of my honesty, and when it didn’t work I was criticized and treated badly: I can only say that now, with him, I’m happy.”

We’re happy for Kim and the pictures from the shoot look amazing. You can take a look at all of the pictures from Kim’s L’UOMO Vogue spread in the gallery above.