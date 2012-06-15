Rocsi Diaz Gets Cuddly And Cozy With Eddie Murphy In Hawaii (PHOTOS)

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

Rocsi Diaz and Eddie Murphy were spotted once again on their balcony in Hawaii, and the two look like they can’t get enough of each other!

The cute unofficial couple were spotted enjoying the beautiful Hawaiian sunset while getting cuddly and close.

PHOTOS: Rocsi Diaz & Eddie Murphy Share Some Balcony Bonding In Hawaii



For an unofficial couple, these two seem to look pretty official.

Rocsi also decided to take advantage of her time on the beaches, and went on a paddle board in the wavey waters.

The waves seemed to have gotten the best of her, since she flipped over and got hit in the head pretty hard by the board! Luckily, she was able to laugh it off, and continue on having some fun in the sun.

PHOTOS: Rocsi Kicks It With Eddie Murphy’s Kids At The Beach!



We’re glad that Rocsi is having a great time with Eddie in Hawaii. We can’t wait to see more of these two.

Check out the gallery to see more pictures of Eddie and Rocsi!