Lil Wayne Tells Drake To Bury The Beef With Chris Brown! (DETAILS)

The Drake and Chris Brown beef is getting to be too much for Lil Wayne, as the Young Money leader has reportedly asked the Take Care singer to end his beef with Breezy.

After subtweets and bottle-throwing brawls in New York nightclubs, Weezy says Drake’s Chris Brown beef is bad for business.

Sources close to Drake tell TMZ that Drizzy has received several calls from Weezy, Birdman, Mack Maine and more — urging the rapper to extend an olive branch to Brown after last week’s nightclub brawl in NYC. Sources tell us, Wayne and co. are worried the rift will affect business — since Brown appears on several tracks with Young Money members and, pure and simple, Brown = hits.

Wayne doesn’t want this squabble between artists to affect the money coming into the Young Money camp, but Drake wants Breezy to say that he and his camp didn’t start the fight – despite what Chris’ lawyers are saying.

Last week, bottles flew in New York nightclub WiP, injuring Chris Brown, his bodyguard and several other innocent bystanders.

We agree with Wayne, these two need to bury the beef and cash checks together. Bloodshed is not cool.

SOURCE: TMZ