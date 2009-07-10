New Reality TV Show On Sony Television “Iss Jungle

Home

<p>Sony TV brings to you yet another reality based show &ldquo;Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao&rdquo;. Sony TV revamp is still going on and this time a little stronger with launch of &ldquo;Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao&rdquo; a celebrity reality show based on survival in a jungle. It&rsquo;s the adaptation of &ldquo;I&rsquo;m a celebrity get me out of here!&rdquo;, again a west influenced reality show concept on Indian Television. Source Link :- http://click4masti.blogspot.com/2009/07/reality-tv-show-iss-jungle-se-mujhe.html</p&gt;

