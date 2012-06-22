Nike Celebrates LeBron Finally Receiving His Championship Ring! (VIDEO)

Congratulations to LeBron James and the Miami Heat!

There were a lot of people who didn’t think this would happen, especially this soon. Just two seasons after LeBron joined forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, the Heat won a championship in what was almost a clean sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Since his days in Akron, Ohio – LeBron James has dreamed of what he accomplished last night, and one of his biggest supporters had a video waiting to commemorate the event.

Nike’s “The Ring Maker” video shows a jeweler who has been following LeBron’s career as closely as we have, and details how he constructs LeBron’s championship ring.

It’s really a “feel good” video, set to the soundtrack of Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You,” which is very fitting for how LeBron probably felt during his road to glory. You can check it out above.

