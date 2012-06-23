HOUSE REAL BIG: Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow Ball Out On $10 Million Home (DETAILS)

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow have been overseas in Europe for Coldplay’s European tour over the last few months, but that hasn’t stopped them from purchasing a new home for when they get back to the states!

The two have a place in Chris’ homeland in London town but the duo decided to ball out on a California pad in Los Angeles.

The Coldplay lead singer and gorgeous actress purchased a $10.45 million LA pad with 6 bedrooms!

The house was built just last year, when it went on the market for $11.96 million.

The kitchen is a country-themed, which is perfect for Gwyneth to try out her favorite recipes that she shares on her website GOOP.

It looks like the couple’s besties Beyonce and Jay-Z are going to have a blast when they come over for dinner!

We can’t wait to hear see what Chris and Gwyneth do with the lovely home.

