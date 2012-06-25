Beyonce, Nicki Minaj & Other Celebs To Launch New Fragrances This Fall! (PHOTOS)

Celebrities creating their own fragrance is nothing new, but it seems to be a hot trend this coming fall.

Bohemian fashionista Nicole Richie just announced that her fragrance, Nicole by Nicole Richie, will launch this September. She also has plans to launch a second fragrance in August of next year!

Lady Gaga’s new fragrance, Fame, will also launch in September. Luckily, the claim that her scent consisted of semen and blood was all just a salacious rumor.

Beyonce is no stranger to creating her own line of scents. After launching numerous perfumes, her latest, called Midnight Heat, is supposed to hit stores in July.

X-Factor judge Britney Spears has one of the most successful fragrance lines around. Due in September, her new line called Fantasy Twist isn’t a new scent, but it’s in a stylish new bottle that consists of her two previous perfumes on each side.

All the Barbz should get excited as well! Nicki Minaj is creating her own fragrance, scheduled to launch Fall 2012.

