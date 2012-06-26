Fear The Brow! Anthony Davis Trademarks His Facial Hair! (DETAILS)

Expected to be the number one pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, Anthony Davis is already cashing in on his fame after he trademarked the phrases “Fear The Brow” and “Raise The Brow” earlier this month.

Known for his epic unibrow, Davis told CNBC:

“I don’t want anyone to try to grow a unibrow because of me and then try to make money off of it…Me and my family decided to trademark it because it’s very unique.”

Davis said that people frequently tell him to cut it, but Davis said he won’t because “everyone’s talking about it.”

During Davis’ freshman year at Kentucky, where he led the Wildcats to a National Championship, Davis didn’t capitalize on all the “Brow” merchandise that was being sold due to NCAA rules, which would compromise his eligibility. The school kept a close eye on merchants selling any “Brow” merchandise.

Davis recently signed with Arn Tellem of Wasserman Media Group as representation, and the only endorsement deal he said he has signed so far is a draft night deal with Sprint.

Asked if a razor company could pay him to shave off his unibrow, Davis says that’s not going to happen:

“I might have a commercial where I’m acting like I’m shaving it and then throw I’ll the razor down.”

Gillette and Schick, cross at least one athlete off your list!

