Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her 50 Shades On The Cover Of DT Spain (PHOTOS)

Queue the Rihanna song, because Candice Swanepoel is pulling out her whips and chains for the S&M inspired cover of DT Spain.

The top model is featured on the magazine’s June cover sporting a sexy all black lingerie and a pair of thigh high fishnets.

To accompany the 23-year-old beauty’s steamy photo shoot by Marco Grob, is a brief article in which Candice tells the mag that even though she is experiencing international fame, she still has a very, very special place in her heart for her native South Africa where she found her drive to succeed.

She tells the mag of her culture: “The Zulu culture is a big part of who I am today.” Candice on the root of her ambition: “From small, I always knew I wanted to do something different, something that my family and I could be proud of one day.” Candice on where she finds solitude: “Although I have a high-profile life, where I am most happy is on a secluded beach with soft sand, listening to reggae.”

Check out the sexy spread from the magazine in the gallery above.