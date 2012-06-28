We’re Shocked! Snoop Dogg Busted With Weed In Norway (DETAILS)

In what else is new news, rapper Snoop Dogg was detained at an airport in Norway this morning, after security agents and customs officials discovered marijuana on him.
As reported by TMZ:
The Agder Police Department tells said that Snoop was stopped at customs at the Kjevic Airport in Kristiansand where officials discovered 8 grams of weed.
In Norway anything less than 15 grams is merely punishable by a fine — and in Snoop’s case, the violation ran him 12,000 Norwegian Krone … which converts to roughly $1,980.13.
We’re told Snoop was cooperative … and quickly took care of the fine … because he probably carries that kind of money in his back pocket.
Snoop was in the country performing at the Hove Festival. Here’s to Snoop and his ongoing weed antics!
SOURCE: TMZ