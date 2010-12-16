DMX Sentenced To PRISON (PHOTO)

PHOENIX — Court officials in Arizona say the rapper known as DMX has had his probation revoked and is heading to prison for one year.

The Maricopa County Superior Court issued the ruling Thursday against the rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons.

Simmons was arrested last month for violating probation. He told KSAZ-TV in Phoenix he was kicked out of a drug treatment program because he had a drink at a Scottsdale club during a performance.

Court documents allege Simmons failed to submit to drug testing and drove on a suspended license.

Simmons was placed on probation last year after convictions for attempted aggravated assault for throwing a food tray at a jail guard, and theft for trying to using a fake name to avoid paying a $7,500 hospital bill.

