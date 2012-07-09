Genesis Rodriguez Is Five Alarm Sexy In Max Mag Italy! (PHOTOS)

Genesis Rodriguez looks sexy in all red on the cover of Max Magazine Italy.

The actress, who dons numerous barely-there outfits in the accompanying photospread, rocks a red bra with a matching skirt while seductively sipping on a milkshake on the cover.

The 24-year-old actress has been seen in the movies like What to Expect When You’re Expecting and Man on a Ledge. She also had a reoccuring role in the HBO series Entourage.

In the mag, Genesis discusses her Spanish-American film Casa de Mi Padre that she co-stars in with Will Ferrell. “It’s a good movie, I am the girlfriend of Diego Luna but I fall in love with Will Ferrell,” she explains.

SOURCE: Max Mag