See Ya! Florida A&M President Resigns In Wake Of Hazing Scandal (DETAILS)

The President of Florida A&M University submitted his resignation Wednesday, the same day the university was sued by parents of a drum major who died during a hazing incident. It was unclear if the two events were related.

According to the Associated Press, James Ammons announced the resignation, which takes effect Oct. 11, in a letter to the chairman of the university’s governing board. He said his decision came after “considerable thought, introspection and conversations with my family.”

The school’s trustees gave Ammons a vote of no-confidence in June, after questioning his leadership in several areas, including what some saw as his lax attitude toward hazing and management of the band prior to drum major Robert Champion’s death in November.

At the time, Ammons said he would stay on the job, and he immediately recommended stringent new eligibility requirements for membership in The Marching 100 band, which has played at Super Bowls and inauguration ceremonies.

Champion died in November after being beaten by fellow band members during a hazing ritual. The incident took place aboard a bus following a football game against the school’s archrival.

Eleven FAMU band members face felony hazing charges, while two others face misdemeanor counts for alleged roles in the hazing. They have pleaded not guilty. Their trial is scheduled to begin the same month as Ammons’ resignation, in October.

Champion’s death put a spotlight on hazing at the school and led to the suspension of the band until at least next year.

The lawsuit brought by Champion’s parents claims Florida A&M University officials did not take action to stop hazing, even though a school dean proposed suspending the band because of hazing concerns three days before their son died.

School officials also allowed nonstudents to play in the band, fell short in enforcing anti-hazing policies and did not keep a close eye on band members to prevent hazing,

The lawsuit seeks damages greater than $15,000, but does not give a specific amount.

That’s the least they could do.

