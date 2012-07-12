SASS! Lady Gaga’s Social Networking Site Is Officially Up & Running (DETAILS)

Lady Gaga is taking over the world!

After long talks and lots of meetings, Mother Monster finally launched her social networking site, LittleMonsters.com. Gaga’s social networking site is targeted to her fans, who she often refers to as, “Little Monsters.”

The site is the official home of everything Gaga, but also features applications from other social networking sites like Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, Pinterest, and even Ticketmaster.

Gaga collaborated with Backplane to create her site, and also credits her manager Troy Carter as co-founder.

The site was initially in the invite-only stage, but now it’s open worldwide with more than 200K members already.

