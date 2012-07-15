Cassie Conquers Las Vegas Hearts In An All White Mini! (PHOTOS)

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

Cassie was rushed to the hospital just two days ago but it looks like she’s back to her old self.

The singer heated up the red carpet at her “King Of Hearts” party in Las Vegas last night and the Bad Boy singer strutted her stuff on Lavo’s red carpet sporting Chanel earring and a white mini dress.

Still sporting her shaved bob, Cassie had the rest of her hair in a bun and tied her entire look in with gold sandals.

Along with the flyer she tweeted an invite to her fans, saying:

The “Me & U” singer recently announced she will be realeasing a mixtape/EP entitled “Rock-A-Bye Baby” and is in the studio with Will. I. Am readying her long awaited sophmore album.

We’re definitely ready for new music from Cassie!

Check out her Las Vegas look in the accompanying gallery.