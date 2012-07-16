Rocsi Breaks Down What It Takes To Be A 106 & Park Host!

This weekend, Ne-Yo hosted the 1st Annual Compound Foundation “Fostering A Legacy” Benefit with his Compound team up in the Hamptons, and it was certainly star-studded.

PHOTOS: Ne-Yo Compound Foundation Red Carpet

We got a chance to chop it up with Rocsi, Russell Simmons, and Ne-Yo in a candid interview, and they were all full of laughs and smiles.

The former106 & Park host not only talked about being off the market due to her recent relationship with Eddie Murphy going public, but she also talked about her goals as a TV host.

VIDEO: Slaughterhouse & Ne-Yo Weigh In On Frank Ocean’s Sexuality



Ne-Yo also popped up into the interview to talk about what it was like to come on the BET show while Rocsi was a host, and how important the relationship with the host is as an artist!

Check out the video above to see what Rocsi, Russell and Ne-Yo had to say!

