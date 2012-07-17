HOUSE REAL BIG: Drake Drops $7.7 Milli On The Ultimate Party Mansion (PHOTOS)

Drake is really taking this whole YOLO thing to heart, and he wants to live once in a lavish ass mansion.

Sure, once upon a time he was 23 sitting on a money tree, but now the Toronto rapper is 25 and dropping racks on racks on racks on mansions that Hugh Hefner would envy.

According to reports, Drake has dropped $7.7 million dollars on a brand new Cali mansion. Looks like he is leaving Toronto behind.

The home, located in Hidden Hills, California, boasts some magnificent features that make for the ultimate party house, and some rumors say that Drake’s new spot boasts a mechanical bull, fake lagoons, cave and 80-foot waterside.

While $7.7 million may seem like an opulent amount to pay, Drake actually got a $20 million deal on the property. Back in 2009 it was listed for a hefty $27M. Yikes!

Aside from all the other rapper things that are sure to go on in the walls of Drake’s new mansion, the outdoor grounds feature a tennis court that would be prime real estate for him to invite Serena over for a one-on-one.

Check out the photos of Drake’s new spot above, who knows, maybe he will move the whole Young Money team in?