Nelly Furtado “Spirit Indestructible” (NEW VIDEO)

Nelly Furtado’s spirit is indestructible!

MUSIC: Nelly Furtado “Something”

Nelly released the scenic visuals to her second single off her forthcoming album Spirit Indestructible.

The “Big Hoops (Bigger The Better)” singer becomes one with nature as she dances around a campfire on the beach and climbs the highest mountain Canada has to offer.

BEHIND THE SCENES: Nelly Furtado Goes Big On The Set Of “Big Hoops”



“Spirit Indestructible” begins with all eyes on Nelly as she performs on stage. As soon as the bass drops, Nelly’s spirit becomes indestructible and she tackles the breathtaking views of Grouse Mountain in Vancouver.

It’s definitely a visually impressive video.

Spirit Indestructible is set to hit store shelves on September 18th.

In the meantime, check out Nelly Furtado’s new video above!

