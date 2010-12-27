Teena Marie Dies: Our Favorite Celebs React (PHOTOS)

Today, December 26, the world lost a musical angel, Teena Marie. Her musical talents will be forever remembered. As the news is spread of the loss of Teena Marie, celebrities have taken to their twitter accounts to show their love and sadness over the loss.

Most were shocked upon hearing the news, some of our favorite celebrities did not want to accept the truth. When we lose someone, especially with the talents that Teena Marie possessed, we never want to let go.

But Teena Marie leaves us with her legacy of music. You can take a look at Teena Marie‘s music and pictures as we reflect on those missing her tonight.