Blizzard Of 2010 Cripples New York City & East Coast (PHOTOS)

A winter wonderland indeed! Just a day after Christmas, the Blizzard of 2010 rushed into New York and the East Coast. On Sunday night the storm created road havoc, obstructed visibility, and stopped all rail and air transportation on one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year. The National Weather Service said 18 to 20 inches of snow would fall by mid-day Monday, with two feet or even more in some places. The 30mph winds were blowing the snow horizontally. There was even lightning flashing amidst snow flakes, a phenomenon known as thunder-snow. States of emergency were declared from North Carolina to Massachusetts, and airports up and down the Eastern seaboard, including Kennedy and Newark, suspended all air traffic last night. More than 1,400 flights in and out of New York were canceled Sunday alone. Amtrak halted train service between Boston and New York. Mayor Bloomberg asked New Yorkers to stay inside if possible and take mass transit if they had to travel. But in true New York spirit, they still did what they had to do and will keep on truckin’ today. Take a look at some of the pictures from around the city and the East Coast.

[pagebreak]

A man walks through the snow in Manhattan’s East Village on December 26, 2010 in New York City. A winter storm is pounding the East Coast of the United States and is expected to deliver a foot of snow for New York City and New England while halting post-Christmas travel.

[pagebreak]

A man crosses a street near the Manhattan Bridge on the Brooklyn waterfront during the snowstorm on December 26, 2010 in New York City. A winter storm struck the East Coast of the United States and, expected to deliver a foot of snow for New York City and New England. It halted post-Christmas air travel and road traffic.

[pagebreak]

Skyscrapers in Manhattan are seen from a pier on the Brooklyn waterfront on December 26, 2010 in New York City. A winter storm struck the East Coast of the United States, leaving up to a foot of snow for New York City and New England and put a halt to post-Christmas air travel and road traffic.

[pagebreak]

A couple cross the street in the Bronx during heavy snow on Sunday.

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

A woman carries an umbrella as she walks down the sidewalk in the Bronx during heavy snow on Sunday.

[pagebreak]

A woman crosses Park Avenue on the east side of Manhattan as snow falls.

[pagebreak]

The F-train pulls into the station at Smith and Ninth street on December 26, 2010 in New York City. A winter sto Also On Global Grind: 12 photos