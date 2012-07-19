Draya Michele Chooses Men With Clean Shoes & Nice Teeth! (VIDEO)

Draya Michele is the perfect dose of controversy, and with the right pair of shoes, she’s even a little bit unforgettable!

Necole Bitchie recently caught up with the Basketball Wives: LA star, and asked her about her dating life, how being famous has changed that aspect of who she is, and what she looks for in men.

When asked what she looks for in a man, Draya responded:

“First thing in a man, he has to make me laugh. Then his teeth need to be nice and his shoes need to be nice. And I‘m cool. If you can make me laugh and you got nice teeth, clean shoes…”

When asked why were nice shoes so important, Draya explained:

“I think you can just tell where they’ve been and you can tell how they value things and what’s important to them and what’s not. I always put my shoes back in the box and kept them very neat. So I like a man to do the same thing. It just shows that he respects his things. And probably worked hard to buy them.”

Wow, we never thought of it that way!

The young entrepreneur, now promoting her new swimsuit line Mint Swim, is definitely on the come up.

To find out how her dating life has changed and how she approaches guys, check out the rest of her candid interview below!

