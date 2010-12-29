No New Years Plans? Hang out with Celebs! (PHOTOS)

Still haven’t finalized your New Year’s Eve plans? Worried that you’re going to be left standing in the freezing cold (and possibly in a waist high snow bank) when the famous ball drops from atop its perch in Times Square? Don’t fret! It’s not too late to score tickets to some of the coolest parties around the country. Just don’t ask us to find you someone to smooch at midnight. We can’t do everything for you.

If you want to fist bump in style, make sure you GTL it up and check out any one of the NYC bashes hosted by the Jersey Shore crew. Snooki’s headed to Madame Tussauds after midnight (she’ll be in the big ball beforehand), while Pauly D’s rocking the turntables at Espace on 42nd Street. If you’re more of a J-Woww reveler, head to Amnesia, where the starlet will be manning a table full of bubbly.

Not in a Jersey state of mind? Go check out “Entourage” star Adrien Grenier, who’ll be behind the drum kit at Good Units at the Hudson Hotel in New York with his band The Honey Brothers. If you see Ari Gold at the bar, be sure to buy him a shot. Or ask him to scream at you.

Down in Miami, Lil Jon takes over Cameo Nightclub, Kourtney Kardashian will be atop the Gansevoort Hotel for her bash, and Drake will be performing for guests over at Wall at the W SoBe. But the big ticket of the night will be Nicki Minaj, who’s hosting at Mansion. Rumor has it the club dropped more than $50,000 to deck out their huge space all in pink, bring in aerialist dancers and even truck in cotton candy machines.

Out in Vegas, Rihanna will be partying hardy at Pure Nightclub. She’s already let guests know she won’t be performing, but she will be dancing the night away. Ludacris is picking up the hosting duties at the Hard Rock Casino, while Diddy will be doing the countdown at LAX (expect more than one countdown from the mogul, as is his usual style.) But the money ticket out in Sin City is the dual concert from Jay-Z and Coldplay over at the grand opening bash of the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino. Expect to see the kings of hip hop and pop kicking it late night over at the debut of Marquee LV Nightclub inside the latest hotel to hit the strip.

It’s not too late to get your tickets. Head to NewYearsEve.com, for individual passes to these events and more (and they have non-celeb bashes for those who don’t want to deal with all the hoopla), or you can opt for all inclusive passes. In NYC, there’s a Times Square All Access Pass – for $295 – which gets you into more than seven venues, access to the center of Times Square to watch the ball drop live (yes, they’ll help you skirt the NYPD barricades), and over eight hours of free drinks. They have similar packages in Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more cities.