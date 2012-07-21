While Kanye’s Away Kim K. Returns To Her Colorful Ways! (PHOTOS)

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

While Kanye West wasn’t looking, Kim Kardashian reached into her closet for some color and sass for her Smirnoff Midori Beachside Bash in Miami last night.

The reality TV star strutted the carpet solo, in a curve hugging off white dress with electric green starfish and seashell patterns.

This is definitely a switch up from the all black and all white everything ensembles we’ve seen her rocking by her boo’s side the passed couple months.

She paired her dress with pointy nude stilletos and tied it all together, sintching her waist with a matching neon belt.

And the party train didn’t stop there. Kim took her Miami fun to LIV afterwards, tweeting:

Oh, what a life!

It’s good to see Kimmy back to her colorful ways. Check out her Miami bash outfit in the accompanying gallery.