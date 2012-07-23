Ramel Carter Shares The Advice His Uncle Jay-Z Gave Him & Blue Ivy’s Beauty (VIDEO)

It would seem like it would be easy to break into the music industry if you had a heavy hitter family member that was pulling weight in the rap game for decades, but if that uncle is Jay-Z, you’re going to have to hustle for it like he did.

Jay-Z’s nephew Ramel Carter not only shares a last name with the rapper, but shares the same gift for making music. The young rapper admits that Jay was his father figure and realized that he wanted to rap when he was just 8 years old watching one of his uncle’s music videos.

Now, Ramel is working on his mixtape, P.S. Mel, and claims that his talent “shocked” his uncle, but admits that Jay tells him that if he really wants something from the rap game he has to go out and go get it himself.

Music aside, Ramel had to gush about his new little cousin Blue Ivy. Check out what he had to say when he swung by the GlobalGrind offices in the video above.

