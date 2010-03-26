CLOSE
Dru Hill, Sisqo Platinum House set for Centric ?

<p>R&amp;B group Dru Hill is back, regrouped with a new member and set to take over television via the docu-reality series "Platinum House".</p><p>Set to premiere on Centric this May,&nbsp;the series will follow the at times controversial group, including "Thong Song" and&nbsp;’Celebrity Big&nbsp;Brother’ star Sisqo,&nbsp;as they prepare for the release of their first album in over&nbsp;seven years amidst fighting between group members and the departure of founding member Woody&nbsp;(watch a preview below).</p><p>Said to be "guaranteed to keep audiences glued to their seats,"&nbsp;sources say&nbsp;’Platinum House’ "further demonstrates the group’s provocative and edgy swagger."</p><p>Produced by veteran R&amp;B singer Keith Sweat, the series follows the launch of Centric, which stems from BET J&nbsp;and VH1 Soul, and its original programming line up that includes "Model City’.</p><p>While news of ‘Platinum House’ airing on Centric is fresh, the show itself has been teased for sometime online. A series of trailers, including one below, were released spring/summer 2009 showcasing Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz and new member, Tao.</p>

