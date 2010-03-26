Dru Hill, Sisqo Platinum House set for Centric ?

<p>R&B group Dru Hill is back, regrouped with a new member and set to take over television via the docu-reality series "Platinum House".</p><p>Set to premiere on Centric this May, the series will follow the at times controversial group, including "Thong Song" and ’Celebrity Big Brother’ star Sisqo, as they prepare for the release of their first album in over seven years amidst fighting between group members and the departure of founding member Woody (watch a preview below).</p><p>Said to be "guaranteed to keep audiences glued to their seats," sources say ’Platinum House’ "further demonstrates the group’s provocative and edgy swagger."</p><p>Produced by veteran R&B singer Keith Sweat, the series follows the launch of Centric, which stems from BET J and VH1 Soul, and its original programming line up that includes "Model City’.</p><p>While news of ‘Platinum House’ airing on Centric is fresh, the show itself has been teased for sometime online. A series of trailers, including one below, were released spring/summer 2009 showcasing Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz and new member, Tao.</p>

