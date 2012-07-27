Russell Brand Reveals Why He Split With Katy, While She Shows Him What He’s Missing In A Teeny Bikini! (PHOTOS)

Katy Perry may be divorced from Russell Brand, but she certainly proved why she’s considered one of the sexiest women in the world while she showed some cleavage in a black triangle bikini top at the pool in Miami Beach, FL.

The “Firework” singer rocked a patterned fedora and brown Ray Bans as she sipped on a cold beverage and enjoyed her vacation. She even showed a little crack!

Maybe Katy’s ex husband Russell Brand caught a glimpse of the sexy singer in her suit, because he recently revealed on the Howard Stern show why his marriage to Katy just didn’t work.

“I was really, really in love with her, but it was difficult to see each other… We were together when it was right to be together, and when it wasn’t we worked it out… It was a lovely relationship… it mostly didn’t work for practical reasons.”

Russell has moved on with a new girl and it looks like Katy is as happy and beautiful as ever. Check out the pictures of the lovely singer lounging by the pool in our gallery!

SOURCE: Howard Stern