It’s Official! “Hangover 3” Returns With First Promo Image (PHOTO)

The Hangover franchise has been very lucrative considering the same plot is used over and over … but apparently we love it! 

With The Hangover 2 grossing more $500 million worldwide, Legendary Pictures has confirmed that there will be a Hangover 3 set to hit theaters May 2013.

The picture above was taken from The Hangover Facebook site as the film’s new logo.

Entertainment Weekly reports:

“The image doesn’t reveal anything about the plot — although we already know that at some point the characters will return to Las Vegas. (That corresponds perfectly to the Joseph Campbell Monomyth Rule of Trilogies: See also, Luke Skywalker returning to Tatooine in Return of the Jedi and Bruce Wayne returning to deep holes in the ground in The Dark Knight Rises.)”

Until its release, millions of fans, aka wannabe wolf pack members, will have to wait patiently!

