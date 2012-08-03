Freebie Friday: Houston, Texas Style

Voted the coolest city to live in by Forbes magazine, Houston is definitely a place you want to visit. While it may be true that things are always bigger in Texas, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to come out bigger in your pockets. After a long work week, it’s only right that you kick back your feet, enjoy some southern hospitality and head to Houston for a vacation full of activities that won’t cost you a dime.

Take A Tour Of The Port Of Houston:

For those who want to get familiar with the city, take time out of your day to go on a free 90-minute tour of the Port of Houston. The tour will give you an inside history lesson about the seaport as you are able to watch ocean freighters and bargers navigate along the 50-mile channel. Althought the tour is free, reservations are required due to limited space availability.

[pagebreak]

Visit Miller Outdoor Theatre:

Considered Houston’s premiere outdoor theatre for the performing arts, Miller is located on approximately 7.5 acres of land in Hermann Park. Open from March to November, guests can enjoy a host of outdoor performances ranging from classical music, to ballet, to film, to Shakespeare. Miller also allows you to bring your own bottle and food to pack a picnic basket and head to the city for an evening of outdoor entertainment.

[pagebreak]

Financial Tip Of The Day:

Start An Emergency Fund

Emergency situations are rarely ever expected and having a little bit of extra cash in the bank to cover those expenses is always comforting. To be a financially smart planner, place a small amount of every paycheck into an account that you vow not to touch for miscellaneous fees. It will be hard to do in the beginning, but trust the long-term benefits of an emergency fund are definitely worth it.

Also On Global Grind: