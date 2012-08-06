DTA! Robert Pattinson Says You Can't Trust Anyone (DETAILS)

Robert Pattinson has been having a tough time dealing with the news that his ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart cheated on him with married director Rupert Sanders.
A few weeks ago, pictures of KStew and Rupert kissing and cuddling surfaced on the ‘net, and Rob was understandably devastated.
Apparently, days before news of the affair broke, Rob ironically spoke in a candid interview with Yahoo! about how technology is ruining our generation.
He said during a press interview:
“I wish this (Twilight) had happened 12 years ago, before camera phones and website TMZ. Then it would have been amazing.”
“Being a successful actor… if you just had the good side of fame it would have been unbelievable.”
“Now actors are the most conservative people in the world because you can’t do anything. Literally… you can’t do anything at all. You can’t trust anyone because it all becomes part of your career.”
Kristen has already made a public apology, but that hasn’t helped to save their relationship, since both have moved out of the home they shared together in L.A.
We hope that these two can find a way to resolve this before they do promotions for their movie Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2.
SOURCE: Yahoo