Gabby Douglas’ Father Speaks! “I’m So Proud Of My Daughter” (DETAILS)

Timothy Douglas, father to Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, finally broke his silence regarding allegations against his parenting.

The 46-year-old veteran, who has served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, told the National Enquirer:

“So much has happened over the past few weeks that I need to just slow down and take a breath!”

When Gabby was asked about growing up in an interview earlier with the New York Post, the 16-year-old star said:

“It was really hard for us growing up – my dad had left us, so he wasn’t really in the picture anymore.”

She continued:

“So my mom had to front all these bills. My dad didn’t really pay the child support. He was short [on money]. It was definitely hard on her part and she had to take care of me and the rest of my siblings.”

Although Gabby didn’t have the easiest childhood (her dad was arrested on March 8 of this year for contributing to the delinquency of a child) Timothy feels he has done his best, saying:

“I feel like I’ve been the best father that I can be to my daughter and to my family.”

Not being able to witness his baby girl perform in the 2012 Olympics, and claiming she refused to offer him or his family tickets to the competition, he still has love for her. He said:

“I am so proud of my daughter and everything she has accomplished. Words can’t describe all the love and happiness I have in my heart for her right now. I’m just very, very proud of her.”

Timothy’s brother, Lawrence Douglas, chimed in, telling the media outlet:

“My brother has really been taking a lot of heat lately and most of it hasn’t been deserved. Timothy is striving to be a better father and a better person.”

Let’s hope the family can settle their differences in support of their spectacular daughter!

