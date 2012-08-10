INTERESTING! Adam Yauch’s Will Bans Use Of Beastie Boys’ Music In Commercials (DETAILS)

Music lost lots of legends this year, but what hit hip-hop the hardest was the death of Adam “MCA” Yauch this past May.

MCA and his fellow Beastie Boys were always against being “corporate” sellouts, and the idea seems to be following Adam’s legacy into the afterlife.

DNAinfo reports that MCA’s will prohibits the use of Beastie Boys’ likeness or music in any future commercials or advertisements.

“Adam Yauch’s instructed in his will that his image, music and any art he created could not be used for advertising.”



MCA’s will doesn’t specify if co-written songs with the other Beastie Boys members are included in the ban, but we’re sure they probably won’t want their music in cheesy commercials anyway.

MCA left his $6.4 million trust to his lovely wife and beautiful daughter, and has given his wife full rights to manage or sell his art.

RIP Adam! We miss you!

SOURCE: DNAinfo

