FINALLY! N.W.A Movie Begins Filming (PHOTOS)

The N.W.A. biopic has officially begun production!

Dr. Dre tweeted a picture of him on the set of N.W.A.’s forthcoming movie with the director F. Gary Gray.

Dr. Dre tweeted:

“Dre & F Gary Gray – The NWA Movie kicks off the collaboration! Expect more incredible projects from this powerhouse duo.”

There’s been talk about a N.W.A. biopic for years now, and finally, filming has come to fruition.

GlobalGrind also got the chance to speak with Ice Cube about the fourth and final installment of his Friday movies, Last Friday.

During our interview with Cube, he revealed that the N.W.A. biopic was still being planned out and that he wanted his own son to play him in the movie.

We definitely can’t wait for the N.W.A. movie to hit theaters.

