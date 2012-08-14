Azealia Banks “Van Vogue” (NEW VIDEO)

Harlem rapper Azealia Banks releases a dark fashion forward visual for her 1991 track “Van Vogue.”

The “212” rapper has been in the news lately for her new Jim Jones diss track and her Twitter beefs, but in between blasting people on Twitter, she found time to shoot new videos and finish up exciting projects.

The Rankin-directed video features Azealia doing what she does best: looking good and talking sh*t! Rankin also directed her previous video “Liquorice.”

Azealia’s Fantasea mixtape dropped July 11 and is currently available for download.

