Thom Browne Set To Release Lower Pricepoint Grey Capsule Collection For The Youth (PHOTOS)

Many people who are fans of Thom Browne unfortunately have a problem actually affording the brand.

Although you can get the designer at a lower pricepoint by purchasing items from the Black Fleece collection at Brooks Brothers, Thom has decided to bring his brand to an even lower pricepoint by releasing the Tom Grey collection. The goal is to actually appeal to a younger audience, however we can imagine it appealing to Thom’s already established audience as well.

Thom Grey will be available later this month at retailers including Barneys New York, Harrods, the Galleria in Seoul and I.T boutiques in Hong Kong and Beijing. These stores have exclusives on the collection for one year in their respective cities.

Retail prices will include outerwear for $795 to $1,100, jackets from $725 to $1,000, trousers for $325 to $550, knits from $450 to $600 and cotton oxford shirts starting at $195.

We can’t wait to see what the full collection actually looks like. In the meantime, you can take a look at the gallery above for a glimpse into a few of the items from the upcoming Thom Grey capsule collection.