REALLY?! Hank Williams Jr. Says Obama Hates The U.S.

Hank Williams Jr. recently did a concert at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand where he was not shy to express his views on our president Barack Obama.

The country singer addressed the crowd with his opinions, stating how he believes Obama is Muslim and anti-American.

According to a report by Des Moines Register, Hank Williams made the statement:

“We’ve got a Muslim president who hates farming, hates the military, hates the U.S. and we hate him!”

The statement was followed allegedly by applause and cheers from the crowd.

Hank has previously expressed his anti-Obama views ever since he appeared on “Fox and Friends” in 2011 where he compared Obama to Hitler.

He also shared his criticisms of the president in an interview with Rolling Stone this past July where he stated:

“We’ve got a President that does a call to the Koran or Mecca or whatever,” he told the magazine. When asked if he believed Obama hated America, Williams Jr. responded, “I don’t know about that but it’s kind of obvious. I guess when you take a tour, a world tour, to apologize for America.”

Do you believe that Hank is wrong for making his comments about Obama?

