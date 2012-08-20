CLOSE
Ciara Unveils “Sorry” Single Cover Art (PHOTOS)

Ciara releases the single cover art to “Sorry” for all to see and behold!

The R&B songstress gives fans a black-and-white cover that makes it apparent how photogenic she is, in other words, how beautiful she truly is.

And “Sorry” is just one of many tracks off CiCi’s upcoming One Woman Army that may include the likes of Hit-Boy, Jermaine Dupri, Rodney JerkinsTricky Stewart, and Mike Will Made Itbeing that she linked up with them in the studio.

“Sorry,” pun intended, that the single isn’t out yet, but it’s expected to drop some time later today.

Until then, let’s just bask in the beauty of this cover.

Ciara , cover art

