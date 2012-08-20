CLOSE
Home

Iggy Azalea “Burgundy Sh*t” (NEW MUSIC)

Leave a comment

Iggy Azalea slows it down on her latest banger “Burgundy Sh*t.” 

SET SWAG: Iggy Azalea On The Set Of “Murda Bizness” 

“Burgundy Sh*t” is a previously unreleased track that Iggy recorded some time ago, but it didn’t seem to make her Glory EP. 

“Usually I don’t like thugs, who busts guns/but I got a thing for this burgundy one/even though I can’t read him too much dirt on his palms,” raps Iggy.

NEW VIDEO: Iggy Azalea & T.I. “Murda Bizness” 

Iggy Azalea recently released his Glory EP, and is currently working on her debut album, The New Classic, in between modeling gigs and video shoots.  

Take a listen to “Burgundy Sh*t” below and tell us what you think!

iggy azalea , new music

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close