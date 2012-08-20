Iggy Azalea “Burgundy Sh*t” (NEW MUSIC)

Iggy Azalea slows it down on her latest banger “Burgundy Sh*t.”
“Burgundy Sh*t” is a previously unreleased track that Iggy recorded some time ago, but it didn’t seem to make her Glory EP.
“Usually I don’t like thugs, who busts guns/but I got a thing for this burgundy one/even though I can’t read him too much dirt on his palms,” raps Iggy.
Iggy Azalea recently released his Glory EP, and is currently working on her debut album, The New Classic, in between modeling gigs and video shoots.
Take a listen to “Burgundy Sh*t” below and tell us what you think!
