Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries Celebrate Their One Year Anniversary In Court (DETAILS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Kim Kardashian married Kris Humphries one year ago today, and while technically they’re still married, the former lovers are currently locked in a bitter divorce battle.

Hold Up! Is Kim K Smoking Trees With Yeezy

One year ago we thought we were watching a real life fairy tale; people even went so far as to call their nuptials America’s version of a royal wedding. However, 72 days and one season of a reality show later, and it all fell apart and Kim filed for divorce.

PHOTOS: Kim K and Yeezy Run For FroYo In Hawaii

Since then, there’s been a lot of speculation in the media, and each party has moved on. Kim started dating Kanye West, and Kris hooked up with Myla Sinanaj.

Speaking of Kris Humphries’ fling, she has some harsh words for Kim K.

According to TMZ, Myla thinks Kim is a cruel bitch.

You see, Myla has to sit up for a deposition in court today for Kris and Kim’s divorce hearing and she said the reality star is a mean bitch for scheduling her on the one year anniversary of their wedding.

Myla is telling friends she will testify that Kris repeatedly told her Kim defrauded him in the marriage, grousing that he “got played.” Kris is fighting the divorce, insisting on an annulment based on fraud. Kris claims Kim never loved him and married him only to spike ratings on her reality show. Myla says Kris — who made hundreds of thousands of dollars off “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” as well as the wedding special — “hated the cameras and his life being on display.”

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Kris got Myla pregnant, but don’t expect her to address the whispers. She’s expected to remain mum on that situation.

SOURCE: TMZ