Like Mother, Like Daughter! Angelina Jolie’s Little Vivienne Set To Act In Her First Film (DETAILS)

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is taking after her mother!

Angelina Jolie‘s 4-year-old mini-me will make her acting debut in the upcoming film Maleficent. Viv will star alongside her mother as the child version of Elle Fanning’s Princess Aurora in the movie, a reimagining of the fairytale Sleeping Beauty, told from the villainess Maleficent’s (Jolie) perspective.

Angelina told Entertainment Weekly:

“It’s a really great script, and I’m having a lot of fun. I’ve already got my horns fitted. My kids are very happy.”

The budding actress must’ve gotten the acting bug while on set with her mommy in Buckinghamshire, England back in June.

The little star will be acting alongside mom, and Juno Temple, Sam Riley, Brenton Thwaites, India Eisley, Miranda Richardson and Kenneth Cranham in the upcoming film.

With both Brad and Angelina’s genes, the youngster is made to be an acting powerhouse!

The film is set to be released in March of 2014.

