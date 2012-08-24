Blame Game! Warren Sapp Blames Evelyn Lozada For The Chad Johnson Dispute (DETAILS)

The altercation between Chad Johnson and Evelyn Lozada, in which Ev was injured from an alleged head-butt, has left all of us with different opinions on the situation.

Some celebrities chimed in with their own thoughts on the domestic dispute, and Warren Sapp is the most recent to state his opinion.

The iconic NFL player recently did an interview with the Miami New Times where he mentioned his football pal Chad and what he thinks happened in the fight:

Do you think the Dolphins are worse off without Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson? I was rooting for him. When Chad had that first press conference on Hard Knocks, I thought to myself, “This isn’t good.” The coaches came to him and let him know he can’t do this, he represents the organization, etc. I have a sense of humor, but they should have come to him and said, ” I saw the press conference. If you do it again, you’re gone.” He didn’t know if this was his first strike, second strike, what it was. They were setting him up. There were so many potholes; he didn’t know where to step. You think they used the Evelyn Lozada fight to kick him off the team? Come on. Tell me the first and last name of a brother who headbutted someone. Chad Johnson, I suppose. No, before that. When is the last time one of your homeboys called you and told you, “Let me tell you about this fight at the club last night where this guy and his girlfriend were walking by and he turned around and headbutted the girl.” Never. He’s taking the rap for it. We don’t do that. She did it. That’s a woman that is going to depend on her beauty for the rest of her life to open any door she wants to walk through, and she is going to do what to her forehead? I’m done. [Chad] is a bunch of fun and I am sorry this had to happen to him.

Warren does raise a good point, but we can’t assume anything without proper evidence.

We hope that both parties are healing from this tough time.

Do you guys think Warren is right?

