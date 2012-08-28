The Savior! Perry Hall High School Guidance Counselor Dubbed A Hero After Shooting (DETAILS)

Parents, students and teachers are praising the heroic act of Perry Hall guidance counselor Jesse Wasmer, after he restrained 15-year-old gunman Robert Wayne Gladden Jr. when he shot at another student inside the cafeteria at their local high school.

Gladden, a student at Perry Hall High School in Baltimore County, walked into the cafeteria on Monday morning with what looked like a shotgun and fired two shots, one of which hit another student in the back.

But before Gladden could shoot again, he was tackled by Wasmer.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore County Police Chief James Johnson said the gunman fired once before Wasmer grabbed him, and then another shot went off as he struggled with Wasmer and other teachers.

Students from Perry Hall have been on Twitter praising Wasmer’s efforts and calling him a hero.

One student wrote:

“Mr Wasmer is the man!!!! Never take him for granted bcuz (sic) he risked his life for over 2,000 of us.” “If Wasmer wasn’t there, imagine what would have happened. Thank God for him.”

Even a Facebook page has been dedicated to Wasmer, which has over 10,000 likes already.

As for Gladden, Baltimore police have charged the teen with attempted first-degree murder.

